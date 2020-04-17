Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4 Million Holdings in PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,748 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PQ Group were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PQ Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after buying an additional 22,871 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of PQ Group by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 274,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PQ Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of PQ Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PQ Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

In related news, insider Belgacem Chariag acquired 53,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $556,400.00. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PQG opened at $9.22 on Friday. PQ Group Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.99.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. PQ Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. PQ Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PQ Group Holdings Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

