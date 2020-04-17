102,614 Shares in Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 102,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.70% of Relmada Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

OTCMKTS RLMD opened at $35.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.73. Relmada Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $52.22.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

