Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 13,905 Shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,905 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.59% of B. Riley Financial worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RILY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 321.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 95,450 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $342,665.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Kenneth M. Young acquired 3,500 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $70,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 71,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,381.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,979,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,429,520 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $467.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. B. Riley Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.24 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 31.40%.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.