J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,596,560 shares of the department store operator’s stock after selling 422,126 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.12% of J C Penney worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCP. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J C Penney in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of J C Penney in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J C Penney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in J C Penney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in J C Penney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J C Penney alerts:

J C Penney stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. J C Penney Company Inc has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $102.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The department store operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that J C Penney Company Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J C Penney in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

J C Penney Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP).

Receive News & Ratings for J C Penney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J C Penney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.