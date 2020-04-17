Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 11,283 Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.72% of Arrow Financial worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,322 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,447 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AROW shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrow Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $24.77 on Friday. Arrow Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.70. The firm has a market cap of $383.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

