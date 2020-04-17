Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Holdings Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCRA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter.

VCRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $301,486.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,446 shares of company stock worth $2,286,017 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $18.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.98 million, a P/E ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 0.18. Vocera Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $35.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

