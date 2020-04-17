Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.10 Million Stake in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.44% of Maxar Technologies worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. State Street Corp grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,683,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,138 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 3,349.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 642,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after buying an additional 623,908 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $8,075,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 2,783.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 307,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,570,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Maxar Technologies Inc has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $668.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. CIBC raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

