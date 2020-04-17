Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) by 112.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Dynatrace worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 737.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

In related news, Director James K. Lines sold 29,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $999,689.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,615.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 115,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $3,882,942.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 567,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,743.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 818,407 shares of company stock valued at $25,265,690 over the last quarter.

NYSE DT opened at $25.78 on Friday. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.19.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.59 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

