Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 28,677 Shares of International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,677 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 851.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 273,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 244,431 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 184,237 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at $3,203,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $2,481,000. Finally, Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $2,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $23.23 on Friday. International Seaways Inc has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The company has a market cap of $691.01 million, a PE ratio of -580.75 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.25.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $124.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Seaways Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Seaways has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

