Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 1,419 Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.44% of Systemax worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Systemax by 19.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Systemax by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 253,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

SYX stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.45. Systemax Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.07 million. Systemax had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Systemax Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

