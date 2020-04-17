Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 35,881 Shares of First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,032 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 35,881 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.87% of First Community Bankshares worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCBC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCBC. BidaskClub lowered First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of First Community Bankshares stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $382.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average of $29.12. First Community Bankshares Inc has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $35.23.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 30.16%.

In other news, President Gary R. Mills acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $26,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,153 shares of company stock valued at $81,489. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

