DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Stake Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,057 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in DSP Group were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 991,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,609,000 after acquiring an additional 26,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after buying an additional 64,739 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 441,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 58,702 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 38,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In other DSP Group news, Director Cynthia Paul purchased 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $151,385.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 204,067 shares of company stock worth $2,260,190 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DSPG stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. DSP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $353.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

DSP Group Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

