Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.32 Million Stake in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.51% of Malibu Boats worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Malibu Boats by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at $2,648,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Malibu Boats by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 34,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Malibu Boats by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBUU has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Malibu Boats from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Malibu Boats from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $528.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.10. Malibu Boats Inc has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $52.13.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Malibu Boats Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

