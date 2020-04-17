Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,155 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 29,318 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 95,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 201,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBCP. TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Missad acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $48,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,974.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Patrick J. Ervin acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,305.00. Insiders bought 5,967 shares of company stock worth $94,928 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.28. Independent Bank Co has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.21 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

