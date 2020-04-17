Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 248,348 Shares of Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,460,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,348 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cedar Realty Trust were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cedar Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.26). Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.42.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

