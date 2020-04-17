Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Reduced by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,556 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 3.3% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $775,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,518 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $282,410,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,110,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,056 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,726,926 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $931,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.81.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $96.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $160.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $96.99.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

