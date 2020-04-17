Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.69 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 18.5% during the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, FIX increased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

