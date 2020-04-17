Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for 1.7% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D opened at $78.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.15.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

