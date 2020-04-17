Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 339.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.1% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 64,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 15,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 40,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 269,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $102.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.35.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
