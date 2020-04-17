Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 339.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.1% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 64,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 15,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 40,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 269,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $102.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.35.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

