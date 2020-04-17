Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,409,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,854,000 after buying an additional 1,289,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,937,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,300,000 after buying an additional 855,470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,982,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,864,000 after buying an additional 316,650 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,066,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,479,000 after buying an additional 743,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,846,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after buying an additional 195,525 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.76 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.