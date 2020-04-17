Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.9% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

