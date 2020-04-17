Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

