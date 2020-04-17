Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries.

