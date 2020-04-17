Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $948,000 in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 328,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,098,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,433,794,000 after acquiring an additional 193,806 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 414.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $180.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry C. Glasscock purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.98 per share, with a total value of $589,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Herbert Simon purchased 188,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $9,933,972.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 190,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,929. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 350,072 shares of company stock worth $19,745,593 over the last three months. 8.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPG. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

