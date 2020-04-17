Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 167,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 40,468 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 137,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 127,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 117,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 63,520 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 23,360 shares during the period.

NYSE RA opened at $15.37 on Friday. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th.

About BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

