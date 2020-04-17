Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $831,000 in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,501 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period.

Get Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMF opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $12.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.44%.

About Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.