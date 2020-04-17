Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $711,000 in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFA FINL INC/SH stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.58. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $8.09.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.10 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 65.00% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 51.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

In other MFA FINL INC/SH news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 643,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,080.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JMP Securities downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MFA FINL INC/SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

