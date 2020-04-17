Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,791,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,940,000 after purchasing an additional 113,527 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,991,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,721,000 after acquiring an additional 410,786 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,652,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,034,000 after acquiring an additional 34,134 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,199,000.

SCZ stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.06.

