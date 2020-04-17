Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 30 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Biogen by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 318.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Biogen from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.40.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $338.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.71. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.99 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 32.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

