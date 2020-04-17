3,039 Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Acquired by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,395,000 after buying an additional 82,246 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,618,000 after buying an additional 20,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $162,543,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,253,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,564,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,104,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,371,000 after buying an additional 89,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

NTRS opened at $77.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.30. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $108,701.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $325,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,458 shares of company stock worth $5,889,330 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

