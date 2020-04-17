Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $416,000 Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 18,003,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,568,000 after purchasing an additional 791,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $1,139,481,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,632,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,273,000 after purchasing an additional 34,339 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,914,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821,775 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,131,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,313,000 after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $58.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.816 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.14.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

