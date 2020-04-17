Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,035 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $162.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

