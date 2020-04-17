Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,089 Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,377,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,274,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,111,000 after buying an additional 658,772 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,937,000. OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 665,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,575,000 after buying an additional 284,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power INC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 3,152,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,373,000 after buying an additional 276,352 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of PFG opened at $28.63 on Friday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $60.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.86.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

