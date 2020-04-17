Country Club Trust Company n.a. Cuts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,920 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 24,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 15,387 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 35,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 121,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $26.89 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.26.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

