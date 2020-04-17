Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 285 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.04.

Shares of LLY opened at $154.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.34 and a 200-day moving average of $127.72. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $155.59. The company has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 863,657 shares of company stock valued at $123,406,971 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

