Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $305,000 Investment in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,823,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,923,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,969,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 154.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 150,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 358,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 116,480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:UTF opened at $19.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $27.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

