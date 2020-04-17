Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEWT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 142,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in NEWTEK Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $308.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. NEWTEK Business Services Corp has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.38.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 69.37%. Analysts forecast that NEWTEK Business Services Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.54%.

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $31,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,500.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 8,505 shares of company stock valued at $106,246 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEWT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

NEWTEK Business Services Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

