Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 7,677 MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMT. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,356 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares during the period. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

