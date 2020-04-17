Country Club Trust Company n.a. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of RYT opened at $170.45 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $135.78 and a 1 year high of $212.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.02.

