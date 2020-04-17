Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 4,159 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 144,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

Corning stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.10. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

