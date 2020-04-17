Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Welltower by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 57,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WELL opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.95. Welltower Inc has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $93.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.23.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

