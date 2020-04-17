Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 324 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,458 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $102.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $186.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.49 and its 200 day moving average is $131.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

