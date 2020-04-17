Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 1,375 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,368 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,086,720,000 after buying an additional 1,424,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,119,000 after buying an additional 2,548,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,152,345,000 after buying an additional 833,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,775,411,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,739,725,000 after buying an additional 1,704,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.16.

NYSE VZ opened at $57.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

