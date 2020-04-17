Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $1.12 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,264,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,365,000 after buying an additional 87,544 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 505,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,158,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after buying an additional 16,091 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average of $55.58. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.266 per share. This is a boost from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

