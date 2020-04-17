Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Short Interest Down 37.3% in March

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,810,000 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the March 15th total of 14,055,600 shares. Approximately 15.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

NYSE YETI opened at $24.89 on Friday. Yeti has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.97.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.55 million. Yeti had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 122.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yeti will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $125,996.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 11,277,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $359,174,615.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,475,384 shares of company stock valued at $397,456,228 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Yeti by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Yeti by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Yeti by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Yeti by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Yeti by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yeti in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Yeti in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

