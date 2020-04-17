Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Short Interest Up 13.8% in March

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,770,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the March 15th total of 8,584,600 shares. Approximately 14.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on YELP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Yelp in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Yelp from $31.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Yelp from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Yelp from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $40.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Yelp had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $268.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that Yelp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $158,529.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,406,684.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,937 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after buying an additional 37,707 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth $1,925,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,348 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after buying an additional 92,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,500 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $18,060,000 after buying an additional 35,982 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

