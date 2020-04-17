Short Interest in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Drops By 34.2%

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,300 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the March 15th total of 419,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 74,823 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 99,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 21,983 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XIN stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $4.75.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Xinyuan Real Estate had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $906.70 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

