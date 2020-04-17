58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Short Interest Update

58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the March 15th total of 2,628,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 932,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of NYSE WUBA opened at $51.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.48. 58.com has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.85. 58.com had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $595.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.71 million. Analysts anticipate that 58.com will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on WUBA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of 58.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. China International Capital cut shares of 58.com to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of 58.com from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.07.
About 58.com
58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.
Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for 58.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 58.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.