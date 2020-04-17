58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Short Interest Update

58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the March 15th total of 2,628,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 932,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE WUBA opened at $51.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.48. 58.com has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Get 58.com alerts:

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.85. 58.com had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $595.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.71 million. Analysts anticipate that 58.com will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in 58.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in 58.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in 58.com in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in 58.com in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in 58.com in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WUBA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of 58.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. China International Capital cut shares of 58.com to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of 58.com from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.07.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for 58.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 58.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.