W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,670,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 16,048,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 19.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

WTI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. W&T Offshore has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 259,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,587.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,331,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,445,000 after purchasing an additional 599,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,816,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,782,000 after purchasing an additional 864,087 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,749,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,407,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,869,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 267,969 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,741,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,683,000 after buying an additional 144,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

WTI opened at $1.95 on Friday. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $278.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.98.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $151.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

