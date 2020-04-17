W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,670,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 16,048,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 19.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
WTI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. W&T Offshore has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.
In other news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 259,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,587.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.08% of the company’s stock.
WTI opened at $1.95 on Friday. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $278.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.98.
W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $151.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
W&T Offshore Company Profile
W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.
Featured Story: What does RSI mean?
Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.