West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Short Interest Down 27.3% in March

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 789,400 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 1,086,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 515,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.04.

WST opened at $167.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.95. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.53 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $1,193,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $517,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $595,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $9,327,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

